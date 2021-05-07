FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $21.99 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

