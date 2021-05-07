FY2021 EPS Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted by Oppenheimer

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Truist cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $9.62 on Friday, hitting $223.75. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,668. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

