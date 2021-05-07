FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE GAU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.57. 36,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,630. The company has a market cap of C$352.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 18.12. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

