Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

