GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 23,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Insiders sold 14,358 shares of company stock valued at $291,063 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

