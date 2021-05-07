Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

