Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $250.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

