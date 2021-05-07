GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

GasLog has decreased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GLOG opened at $5.84 on Friday. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

