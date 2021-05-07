Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
GTLY traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 195.40 ($2.55). 146,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.35 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).
About Gateley
