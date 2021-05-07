Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GTLY traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 195.40 ($2.55). 146,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.35 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

