Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

