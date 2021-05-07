Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

GNRC opened at $318.16 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

