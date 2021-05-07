General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $163.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.02. 12,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

