General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:GFN remained flat at $$18.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,457. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

