Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNCA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.32 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

