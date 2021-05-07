Gerald A. Michaud Buys 2,500 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HRZN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

