Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

