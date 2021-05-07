Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.06

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 555728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

GLNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

