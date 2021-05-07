Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 270,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.