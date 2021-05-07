Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $214.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.67 or 0.00606420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

