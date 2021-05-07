GNY Price Tops $1.26 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $241.71 million and $1.00 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00086035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00787926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.39 or 0.09026918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046974 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.