Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

