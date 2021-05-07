good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target Raised to $1.90 at Canaccord Genuity

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.80 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of good natured Products stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 67,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

