Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Announces Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%.

Shares of GDP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,049. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

