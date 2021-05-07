GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $8.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.39 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

