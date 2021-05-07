Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,515. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

