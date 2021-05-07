Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.09. 15,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.