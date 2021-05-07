Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,067,505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,321,246 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.