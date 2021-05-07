Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.33. 307,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,829. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.20. The firm has a market cap of C$33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Insiders have purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last 90 days.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.