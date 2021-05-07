Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 35246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.