Gridcoin Price Reaches $0.0117 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $14,305.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,294,685 coins and its circulating supply is 415,641,653 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.