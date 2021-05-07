Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,339. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

