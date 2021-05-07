Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.27

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.27 and traded as high as C$31.89. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCG. CIBC boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.26.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 193,056 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,071,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,199,911.25. Insiders have acquired 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507 over the last ninety days.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

