Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.27

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.27 and traded as high as C$31.89. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCG. CIBC boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.26.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 193,056 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,071,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,199,911.25. Insiders have acquired 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507 over the last ninety days.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit