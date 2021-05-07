Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

