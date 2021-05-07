Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 868 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.21.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $699.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.