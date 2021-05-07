Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.60 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). The business had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

