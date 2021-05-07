Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 930,056 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

