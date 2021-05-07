Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Hanger stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $993.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

