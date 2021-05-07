Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

