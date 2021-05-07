Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $144,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

