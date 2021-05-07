Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

