Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 150 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day moving average of $278.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

