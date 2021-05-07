Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.42. 270,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $726.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,445,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,315 shares of company stock valued at $16,750,426. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

