Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) rose 7.2% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Harsco traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 3,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Harsco by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

