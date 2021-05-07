Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,977,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,116,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

