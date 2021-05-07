Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 5,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

