Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $59,687,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

