HC Wainwright Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $75.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

