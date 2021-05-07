HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

SIOX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,559. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit