HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

SIOX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,559. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.