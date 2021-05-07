HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 248.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.