HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCI. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.36. 49,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,347. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

